We can now officially say Aaron Rodgers will not be playing for the Denver Broncos this year. Either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater will be the team’s Week 1 starter. The 2019 second-round pick and the veteran trade acquisition are expected to compete for the job in training camp. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is not revealing which player has the upper hand going into camp, but did share today that it will be Lock getting the first team rep.