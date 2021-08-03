US Adds Greece, Ireland and Other Destinations to Travel Warning List

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe United States has added several popular tourism destinations to its travel warning list due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world. According to Reuters.com, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised several countries and territories to the “Level 4: Avoid Travel” list, including Andorra, Curacao, Greece, Ireland, Iran, the Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

