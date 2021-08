When in doubt, try it out. At least that's the thinking for Anita and Travis Yokota when it comes to updating their Irvine, California, home. The Yokotas bought the Mediterranean-style home a little over 12 years ago, seeing beyond its builder-home sameness to all the untapped potential in its 2,100 square feet. "The three items on my must-have checklist were there: a kitchen window to look out into the backyard and watch the kids, a big oval tub in the master bath, and a kitchen island," Anita says, "This home had all three, so even with the dated aesthetics, I knew we could make it our own."