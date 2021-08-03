Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wells Fargo Rolls Out Crypto Access for HNW Clients

financialadvisoriq.com
 6 days ago

Wells Fargo has joined its Wall Street rivals in offering wealth management clients access to cryptocurrencies, according to news reports. On Friday, a spokesperson for the firm told Business Insider that the company recently began offering “cryptocurrency exposure” to high-net-worth customers. An active strategy is expected to be available to...

financialadvisoriq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Hnw Clients#Business Insider#Wells Fargo Bank#Nydig#Jpmorgan#Ubs#Citigroup#Fa Iq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tony Zhang's Wells Fargo Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said there is a further upside for the financial stocks going from here. He would trade Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), which managed to break out on the upside on Friday. It broke out on an absolute basis and a relative basis to the financials.
StocksEntrepreneur

JP Morgan changed his mind and went from criticizing Bitcoin to integrating it into his investment options

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Criptomonedas the boom in the last year and a half has generated endless controversy between supporters and detractors. While financier JP Morgan Chase launched some of the harshest criticism against Bitcoin , it has now changed its mind and, through its private banking unit, will offer its high-profile clients to invest in BTC funds .
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

JPMorgan Offering Crypto Funds to Wealth Management Clients

JPMorgan Chase wealth management clients have been given access to six crypto funds, according to sources close to the company. Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase has been offering several crypto funds to its clients over the past few weeks. This new offering has been taking place quietly in the background, without much pomp, and was revealed by sources who spoke to CNBC. Clients of its wealth management fund have been given access to six crypto funds over the last month, according to the report.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo's And Bank Of America's Stocks Are Soaring Higher Today

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher during Friday's session amid an increase in yield rates along with a stronger-than-expected jobs report. The U.S. 10 year treasury note can be had at 1.29% Friday afternoon.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Wells Fargo postpones return-to-office plans

Wells Fargo delayed plans for employees to return to corporate offices. The first phase of the return is now slated to start Oct. 4, up from a previous target of Sept. 7. Company officials cited rising coronavirus cases in the United States.
StocksInvestorPlace

BAC, GS, JPM, WFC: Why Bank Stocks Are Gaining Today

Today, bank stocks are in focus for investors. Indeed, most of the major U.S. banks are higher today, by a similar margin. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are all higher by approximately 3% at the time of writing. These synchronized moves seem to indicate a similar catalyst is at play for these stocks.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 538 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.
Real Estatempamag.com

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage losses EVP to Citibank

Citibank has hired Liz Bryant (pictured) away from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage to head up its US retail mortgage sales division. Bryant has spent the last 18 years at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in charge of its retail and home equity operations. Before resigning last March, she was national sales manager for Wells Fargo. Prior to that, Bryant served as head of retail fulfillment and home equity for three years and worked as West division sales manager for more than 11 years. She also spent 10 years at GMAC Mortgage during her 28-year career.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Image (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Today, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report announced it received the 2021 Apex Award and the 2021 Gramercy Banking and Credit Union Award in honor of its online Small Business Resource Center, which debuted in July 2020 to help small business owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This press...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $88.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock Delay Office Returns

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report, and BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report are among the latest companies to postpone their office returns as the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases continue to rise. Amazon said it would delay the office return for corporate employees until...
Marketscryptonews.com

JPMorgan Offers Private Bank Clients Access to Bitcoin Fund – Report

The US-based financial heavyweight JPMorgan has reportedly offered its Private Bank wealth management clients access to an “in-house bitcoin (BTC) fund,” marking a remarkable u-turn for a financial institution whose CEO has been nothing short of openly hostile toward the token and the world of crypto. Coindesk quoted “two sources...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wells Fargo

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $46.45. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for IDEX Corporation

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Corporation on Wednesday, setting a price target of $260, which is approximately 14.69% above the present share price of $226.69. Poliniak expects IDEX Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the third quarter of...
Income Taxfa-mag.com

Nasty IRS Surprises Could Await Clients Transacting In Crypto

Some 59 million Americans own some form of cryptocurrency. Despite its volatility, crypto remains a favorite among investors looking for a hedge against expansionary monetary policies and an unstable global economy, as well as those looking for potential huge returns. As crypto continues to grow in popularity, tax authorities are...
Marketsinvesting.com

State Street to launch crypto services for private funds clients

Major American financial services and bank holding company State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is expanding its push into the cryptocurrency industry by launching new digital asset services. State Street, the second-oldest operating bank in the United States, announced Thursday that it would provide digital and crypto asset administration services for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy