Telling the full story at the David Livingstone Birthplace Museum
The David Livingstone Birthplace, a museum in South Lanarkshire dedicated to the Scottish explorer, opened on 28 July 2021 after a £9.1m regeneration project. Grant Mackenzie is interim Museum Director for the re-launch of the National Lottery Heritage Funded Birthplace project. He has over 20-years’ experience in the tourism and heritage sector and was involved in launching the Kelpies and Helix project and working for National Museums Scotland. He is also a Board Member of the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh.blooloop.com
