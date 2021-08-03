849 N Franklin Street #1020
"Rarely available and recently renovated south facing 1 bed/1 bath in Parc Chestnut! Extremely spacious with 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the living area. Open kitchen with beautiful grey cabinets and a custom island leads to your living room and dining room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee on your generous size balcony. Cozy bedroom with built-out closets. Custom window treatments. Totally remodeled modern bath which features custom vanity with white quartz counters, designer light fixtures, and custom porcelain flooring. Building amenities include 24-hour door staff, dry cleaners, fitness center, party room, business center, and private park with dog run. This home is steps from coffee shops, restaurants, CTA stops, nightlife and all River North has to offer! Parking an additional $25,000.www.atproperties.com
