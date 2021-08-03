Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NY Mets Roster: Offensive woes should lead to major changes this winter

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets at bat against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on July 25, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) How far the New York Mets go this...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Mets#Florida Marlins#New York City#Citi Field#The New York Mets#Ny Mets Roster#The Toronto Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Extending Brandon Nimmo this offseason is a priority

Like most of the New York Mets seasons in recent memory, 2021 has been a tremulous one, and with less than two months left in the regular season, time is running out for the team to turn things around. The team’s main Achilles heel in 2021 has been its inconsistent...
NFLtheScore

Report: Mets seeking Conforto replacement, 3rd-base upgrade this winter

The New York Mets are fresh off a relatively transformative offseason, and a new front office might shake things up again this winter after a pedestrian 2021 campaign. The team will seek third base and corner outfield upgrades this winter, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets. Star outfielder Michael Conforto is eligible for free agency this offseason, and it's widely believed he'll either depart or accept the one-year qualifying offer while the Mets seek his long-term replacement, Ragazzo adds.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 19 Pitching Waiver Wire: Jacob deGrom? No, Tylor Megill.

Let’s start with Kwang Hyun Kim, who has apparently become a regular on weekly waiver wire lists. Sure, his last start wasn’t great. However, prior to that, he’d been nearly untouchable for quite some time. In the month of July, Kim pitched 27.2 innings and finished with a 4-1 record and a 2.28 ERA. Over that stretch, he struck out 17 and walked seven. As is known with Kim, he’s not going to strike out a ton of batters (His K% is in just the 16th-percentile). That being said, a whole lot of other peripherals indicate that he’s at least an average pitcher. His Average Exit Velocity and HardHit% are both above the 60th-percentile. His Expected Slugging, Expected ERA, Expected Batting Average, and Expected wOBA are all hovering between the 41st and 47th-percentile. However, an average pitcher pitching well is about as much as you can ask for from the waiver wire at this point in the season. Not to mention, his upcoming schedule looks pretty juicy. Here are St. Louis’s next handful of series after this weekend matchup against Kansas City: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Milwaukee. That’s about as good as it will get over the stretch of an entire month.
MLBallfans.co

Mets’ Francisco Lindor takes some rusty swings against Noah Syndergaard

SAN FRANCISCO — More than four hours before first pitch, the typically mundane pregame activity came with a main event Tuesday: Noah Syndergaard against Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme in live batting practice. For Syndergaard, it was his first time facing hitters since May, when right elbow inflammation set him...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom possibly toast as Mets ponder his future

Things couldn’t be worse for the New York Mets right now and it appears they may be without their ace for the rest of the season. Per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Mets are leaning towards shutting down Jacob deGrom for the rest of the year as the team continues to slide.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 3 trade deadline misses worth chasing this winter in free agency

The New York Mets added Rich Hill, Javier Baez, and Trevor Williams prior to the July 30th trade deadline. An okay trio, Mets fans were hoping for much more. Say what you want about the roster they’ll war with for the final two months. The Mets did not meet expectations at the trade deadline. The deals they did make could turn out to be the right ones. If they win it all in 2021 and years later we see the prospects they held onto do the same, it’s a massive success!
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets News: ‘twas in the darkest depths of Mordor

The New York Mets are still in first place. There’s no reason to panic. Maybe break a little sweat. Maybe question a few moves. Everything is all right. We are not the dog sitting in a chair while the whole house burns down, are we?. Not so fast. The troubles...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: A potential secret weapon out of the 2022 Mets bullpen

One of the more under-the-radar moves made by the New York Mets in the last couple of years happened at the 2017 trade deadline. In that deal, the Mets sent longtime first baseman Lucas Duda to the Rays in exchange for Drew Smith. Often when I see teams deal with the Rays, I feel like they likely will lose the trade just based on the track record the Rays have.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Roster: 1 quality missing from the trade deadline additions

Sign him. Trade for him. He knows about winning. It’s something we hear a lot in sports when teams are looking to improve. I’m guilty of it, too. Adding a player to the roster because he has playoff experience can pay off big time. So when the New York Mets traded for Javier Baez, there was a thought that maybe his postseason experience could help take the team far into October. First, they’d need to get there.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Robinson Cano picked the wrong week to tweet Mets

On August 1, 2021, Robinson Cano tweeted about the New York Mets. It’s not a shocking thing to do. After all, despite his suspension, he’s still a member of the organization. The tweet was a simple one. He congratulated Brandon Drury on his walk-off hit the day prior. Unfortunately, the...
MLBrisingapple.com

NY Mets: An outlook for the 2022 season and beyond

Entering August, the New York Mets were 55-48 and were two weeks removed from winning a series against a very good Toronto Blue Jays team. They were also in sole possession of first place in the National League East. Fast forward a week and a half. The Mets are now...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: What can we expect from Javier Baez’s return from injury

It’s no secret that since the New York Mets acquisition of former Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, it has not gone exactly as planned. While Baez has provided some fresh energy as well as contributed heavily in two Mets wins, he is now on the injured list with back spasms and he has only played in ten games since being traded over to Queens. In that time span, he also is only hitting .171, which has been extremely underwhelming considering he was red-hot at the plate coming over to New York and he had been one of the Cubs’ best offensive threats all season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets season is a failure if the team misses the playoffs

You know those years when an organization will say things like “we saw a lot of growth” or “we put a good process together” or “this season was about developing our culture” and other garbage words or phrases? This isn’t something the New York Mets are allowed to do in 2021.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets’ woes continue as Javier Baez exits game early

Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse for the slumping Mets, trade deadline pickup Javier Baez exited the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Phillies with what the team described as left hip tightness. Baez grimaced as he grounded out to Phils second baseman Jean Segura, didn’t...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Is the team truly invested in Jeff McNeil?

Jeff McNeil’s name seems to come up often in trades involving the New York Mets. Fortunately, for those who have shrines of the Flying Squirrel in their homes, it’s not the Mets who bring him up. Everyone else seems to want him. I don’t blame them. Since becoming a big...

Comments / 0

Community Policy