Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

All India Poultry Breeders Association meets

raleighnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PNN): A delegation from Poultry, AquaShrimp Industry, Dairy led by Bahadur Ali, Chairman, All India Poultry Breeders Association, and MD IB Group had a meeting with Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister of CommerceIndustries and Food, Consumer affairs Govt of IndiaHon'ble Minister Purshottam Rupala, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India at the Indian Parliament office to discuss the current crisis of Soya Meal shortage which is the most important Protein input for livestock (Dairy, Fisheries, Aquaculture, Poultry) feed.

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Goyal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeders#Cattle#Ani Pnn#Md Ib Group#Commerceindustries#Govt#Indiahon#Indian#Parliament#Fishesshrimp#Gm Soya#The Breeders Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ministry of Textiles to celebrate 7th National Handloom Day

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Textiles will celebrate 7th National Handloom Day on Saturday. On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted. The resolve to protect our handloom heritage and...
Economyraleighnews.net

RBI to conduct two auctions of Rs 25,000 cr each

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposes to conduct two more auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each on August 12 and 26 under G-sec acquisition programme (G-SAP) 2.0. "We will continue to undertake these auctions and other operations like open market operations (OMOs) and...
Agricultureraleighnews.net

There is tremendous potential for export growth: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the stakeholders in the trade and commerce sector to put all their efforts to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the changes in the global supply chain in the post-Covid global world. The Prime Minister,...
Businessraleighnews.net

Flipkart expands warehousing network in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced expansion of its supply chain in Gujarat with the addition of four new facilities to support local sellers and to cater to the growing demand for e-commerce. The expansion will enable Flipkart to serve customers from the state...
Energy Industryraleighnews.net

OMCs have system of monitoring, surveillance

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday informed that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have a system of monitoring and surveillance at the retail outlets and checking of adulteration is a continuous process.
Healthkfgo.com

India says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then. The government told the country’s highest court...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

India will always speak in support of peace, says MEA

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): India has always been a voice of reason and a votary of international law and will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday ahead of UN Security Council debate to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Educationhoustonmirror.com

Rus Education conducts all India mock tests

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/SRV Media): With over a month left for the scheduled NEET-UG 2021 on 12th September 2021, medical aspirants all over the country are working extremely hard and burning their midnight oil to prepare for the entrance examination. To help aspirants prepare for NEET-UG 2021, Rus...
Charitiesraleighnews.net

AliceBlue donates Rs. 50 lakhs to PM Cares Fund

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): AliceBlue, an emerging brokerage firm in India, has donated Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM Cares Fund. This donation towards PM Cares fund is aimed at contributing to the governments fight against COVID-19 pandemic in India. This is the second time company has contributed to PM Cares Fund. Earlier last year, AliceBlue had donated Rs. 15 lakhs.
Indiatheedgemarkets.com

China, India border meeting creates further optimism - Global Times

(Aug 3): China and India have wrapped up the 12th round of corps commander level meeting, in which the two sides constructively discussed the resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of border areas, the Chinese Defense Ministry announced on Monday, Global Times reported.
Agriculturecolumbusnews-report.com

During the Poultry Show

During the Poultry Show at the Cherokee County Fair, Dusti Henderson was named Reserve Champion in Senior Fitting and Showing. Michael Shepard was Grand Champion. Shepard was also Grand Champion in Broiler and Bantam Young. Dusti Henderson was Grand Champion in Ducks.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Meet India’s Most Legendary Jeweler

India's Gem Palace of Jaipur is a world-renowned jeweler celebrated for its extravagant gems and elaborate, Indian-inspired designs. The brand was established by the Kasliwal family in 1852 when they were appointed the official jewelers for India's royals in Rajasthan, a northern Indian region dubbed the Land of Kings. The...
Businessraleighnews.net

RBI pegs CPI inflation estimate at 5.7 pc for FY22

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday projected consumer price index (CPI) inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22. It said CPI inflation is expected at 5.9 per cent in Q2, 5.3 per cent in Q3 and 5.8 per cent in Q4 of 2021-22 with risks broadly balanced.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indian-American Veena Reddy arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Indian-American Veena Reddy has arrived here to take charge as the new mission director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India. In her role as the mission director, Reddy will lead USAID's operations in India and Bhutan, the United States embassy...
Businessraleighnews.net

Comfort Fincap Ltd continued with its stellar performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/PNN): Comfort Fincap Ltd, an NBFC of the Comfort Group has released the financial results for the first quarter of FY 2021-22 (ending June 2021). As per the unaudited results, the company has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs.1.18 crores for the quarter....
Softwareraleighnews.net

Business Automation Software Accloud distribution to MSMEs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Accloud, a platform that helps businesses by automating their accounting, sales, inventory and tax management processes, is being distributed to MSMEs of the state of Uttar Pradesh through Department of MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, under an agreement with government advisory firm Sapio Analytics.
Agricultureraleighnews.net

SC seeks reply from Centre, State govts

By Garima TyagiNew Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre and State governments on a plea seeking appropriate directions to pay the pending dues to the sugarcane producers. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana issued notices to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy