After a soggy July, August has brought a pattern turnaround into midsummer heat with building humidity. Wet fields are drying out fast, as are gardens and some vegetation. On the plus side, winds have been exceptionally light this week, which has slowed evaporation. On the negative side, the light wind has made it easier for mosquitoes to find us in our yards. The light winds have also prevented big declines in total soil moisture, which is good news for growers.