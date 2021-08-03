Village View: Dr. Sharon H. Katz comments on Simone Biles

We wrestle with the world so often at times the only way to win is to walk away. This grapple is not exclusive to Black folk, but we disproportionately spar with inequities, and even peace of mind requires winning a war. Sometimes I think our pain is normalized, even amongst us, to the point of equanimity. Black women? We often carry stress with smiles. We push through pain with ease and only yell silent screams. We tuck and twist our hurt in places no one can see and keep on moving. On.