Village View: Dr. Sharon H. Katz comments on Simone Biles
Gymnastics is something I never tried. Volleyball was my sport - at camp, and at the University of Pennsylvania. I was on the women’s volleyball team - in the days when 5-foot-1 Jewish women students were great volleyball players. We were champions, by the way. No one had yet invented the spike! But then I heard about Simone Biles, and I took an interest in her successes - and in her advocacy for her own mental health.www.mainlinemedianews.com
