Five time Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel on Olympic accomplishments in Tokyo

Posted by 
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his history-making athletic performance and five gold medal wins in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Related
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
Sportschatsports.com

Dressel vs. Phelps. McLaughlin vs. Muhammad. Visualizing Olympic Champions, Present vs. Past

Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, a feat achieved by only three other U.S. swimmers. But how do his times compare against past Olympic champions?. Katie Ledecky added two more gold medals to her trophy case this summer, giving her 10 Olympic medals in her career. But did this year’s Ledecky swim faster than her younger selves? And how do some other swimmers, and runners, compare with their predecessors, or with their own times in past races?
SportsNBC San Diego

Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Tokyo 2020 has given us all the magical moments -- upsets, comeback stories, thrilling finishes, and the occasional tear-jerker (or ten). But as the Games come to a close, it's time to direct our attention to the future. Paris will play host for the next edition of the summer Olympics,...
SportsNBC New York

The Top Tear-Jerking Moments of the Tokyo Games

The Olympics are such a happy time. Nations and cultures come together in a festive atmosphere to witness and celebrate the achievements of the world’s greatest athletes. Tear-jerking moments and the Olympics go together like medals on ribbons. For every moment of jubilation, there are those that stir deep emotions. Maybe it’s a sense of loss, a farewell or a new beginning. Or sometimes it’s the realization of a goal, the culmination of a life’s work and an opportunity to share a most special moment with family, friends, teammates and countrymen.
SportsNew York Post

The 10 best US moments from the 2020 Olympics

The United States pulled ahead in the gold medal count in the final hours of the 2020 Olympics, bringing its final total to a tournament-high 113 medals to wrap up the Tokyo Games on Sunday. Excluding host countries, Team USA has now topped both the overall medal table and the...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SportsNBC Sports

Team USA Shoots for Seventh Consecutive Gold Medal in Women's Basketball

The U.S. women’s basketball team looks to win a gold medal for the seventh straight Olympics when they take the court on Saturday night. The team features numerous players with local ties, many of whom played for the University of Connecticut once upon a time. As these games prepared to...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsPosted by
FanSided

Which athlete won the most medals at the 2021 Olympics?

Which athlete won the most medals at the 2021 Olympics?. The 2021 Olympics are officially over and man, what an olympics they were! There were some intriguing storylines, records being broken, tears shed and overall, a successful Olympics. But now that the final olympic medal has been handed out, many...
Swimming & Surfingspectrumlocalnews.com

Olympic swimmers used resistance device to train for Tokyo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the past, swimmers used big, bulky, weighted devices to practice swimming with resistance. Now, a resistance device is the size of a person's hand. As of Aug. 6, the U.S. swimming team has taken home 30 medals in the Tokyo Olympics. Eleven of them were gold.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Watch All the World Record Swims from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Six World Records were broken at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Watch race videos for Caeleb Dressel, Tatjana Schoenmaker, and four relays. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Watch All of Katie Ledecky Race Video from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky became the first-ever women's 1500m free Olympic champion. She won gold in the race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2020 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday, August 4 –...

