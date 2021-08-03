Complete with blue tiles, beach balls, and a ladder – This swimming pool in Mykonos is actually a jewelry store

You first heard of Bodrum, one of the world’s most exotic towns, in archeology class. It mesmerized you for its plethora of ancient history, its medieval ruins and as a gateway to what you envisioned being the most stunning beaches in the world. It boggled your mind to know that nearby were not one, but two of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Without seeing photos, you could imagine everything. You could hear the murmuring in the markets, smell the fused scent or roses and hookah, imagine the cobbled streets massaging your feet through your shoes as you navigated the centuries old stones. Equally, you could taste the saltiness of the sea air and feel the breeze on your face.