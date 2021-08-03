Complete with blue tiles, beach balls, and a ladder – This swimming pool in Mykonos is actually a jewelry store
Say the words ‘jewelry store’, and one imagines something grand as Louis Vuitton jewelry store at Place Vendome or a place as extravagant as ‘The Vault,’ Saks Fifth Avenue’s sole outlet for top-end jewelry. Even the one-of-a-kind bomb and bulletproof jewelry store in London pop up in mind, but nothing comes close to looking like a pool. SAINT OF ATHENS has designed a jewelry store for Italian brand Gavello in one of Greece’s most visited summer spots, Mykonos, and it looks like a swimming pool. Instead of giving it a typical island vibe, the design studio wanted to break stereotypes and come up with something creative and aesthetic at the same time.luxurylaunches.com
