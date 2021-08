Enjoy watching the Shania Twain Any Man of Mine music video and see the written lyrics here.... The Shania Twain Any Man of Mine song was released It was released in April 1995 as the second single from her album The Woman in Me. The song became Twain’s first number one hit at country radio starting July 22, 1995 and topped the country chart for 2 weeks. The song was also her second crossover hit cracking the top 40 on the pop charts. Watch the music video for “Any Man of Mine” and see the written lyrics below.