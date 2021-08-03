Cancel
Lottery

What's Cooking: Turkey Vegetable Zoodles

yourerie
 5 days ago

www.yourerie.com

RecipesBrunswicktimes Gazette

Let's Cook

The perfect fruit salad for any occasion. This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. It is best stored 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before serving. Enjoy.
Marquette, MIUPMATTERS

What’s Cooking with Alex: Blueberry smoothies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference (TLD) joins us to go over a simple quick smoothie recipe that highlights Upper Peninsula ingredients and is the perfect treat when you’re on the go enjoying food and farming fun this summer. The smoothie she created contains blueberries from...
Recipesthecantonherald.com

What’s Cooking with Carol

My mother made great desserts and my father loved any kind of sweets, so we all benefitted. This also may be why we were all chubby. When my sister was away at college mama would send her this cobbler in cherry form. My favorite is peach. You decide. This is the ...
Food & Drinksthefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

There’s one thing that I am absolutely certain about in this life (aside from death & taxes) and that is that if you play with knives, one day you will get cut. It is just bound to happen. You will be chopping herbs, your concentration will slip just a little bit, and you will end up slicing into a finger. Or maybe you threw away the silly guard that comes with a mandolin and in your quest to slice up the whole cucumber, you end up slicing the palm of your hand. Now I could caution that cooking involves a bevy of instruments and tools that are dangerous, I could lecture you about making sure you are centered, focused, and not to let your concentration waver, even for the slightest second. But frankly, I would be wasting my breath. If you do this long enough, it will happen. So, let’s talk about what to do when the moment arrives.
Recipeswincountry.com

Jordan’s Lean Turkey Chili

My wife is out of town again and I needed a meal that would last several days. This is not your ordinary chili, it’s packed full of vegetables and lots of flavor…even though it’s made with turkey. Here’s what I used:. -1 pound of ground turkey. -1 can of tomato...
RecipesTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Beef up’ Sundays with savory entrees

Someone told me just this past weekend that they so fondly remembered the “Sunday dinners” everyone looked forward to because it was the biggest home-cooked meal of the week. Instead of a three- or four-course meal, Southern families enjoyed a “nice” five- or six-course Sunday meal. I grew up in a family of six and we alternated our entrees between roast beef, baked or fried chicken, pork chops, country fried steak and ham. We always had baked macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes or white, brown or red rice, several vegetables, cornbread, rolls or biscuits and at least one dessert. After I had my own family, I carried on that tradition for many years until everyone grew up. Now, there are two permanent residents of my house, so I’ve changed my meal planning a bit. Since the best habits are hardest to break, I still cook a dinner every night, but I cook a smaller “nice” dinner on Sundays.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Chicken, Shrimp or Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161, 133 E. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, 574-255-8319. Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $6 to $11. • Fish Fry, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 308, 122 Lincoln Way...
Recipespanningtheglobe.com

Ottolenghi’s Turkey Corn Meatballs

This wonderful turkey corn meatballs recipe is perfect for summer. Tender meatballs filled with corn, scallions, parsley, garlic and spices. On the side is a sweet, tangy, mildly spicy roasted red pepper sauce for dipping. This turkey corn meatballs recipe comes from chef Yotam Ottolenghi, from his first cookbook, entitled...
Recipesanothertablespoon.com

Vegetable Gnocchi

Vegetable Gnocchi is a simple vegetarian dish. It can be made all year long but will be the best in the summer with all the local vegetables. This is a simple dish that comes together fast and tastes so fresh. Gnocchi only need to cook for 2-3 minutes. While you are heating the water to cook them, you can be cooking the vegetables and have everything done in under 10 minutes. There is a bit of prep work chopping the vegetables but the time is well worth it.
Recipesprovidencejournal.com

What's the best way to a cook perfect lobster? Let's ask an expert

WELLFLEET — I was layering seaweed on hot rocks for the annual Curious Clambake, when a sudden gust lifted the smoldering vegetation high above the beach. A passing banner plane, dragging a sign about organic vodka, was immediately covered with slimy, warm tendrils and strangely, the ad copy on the streamer was transformed into the following message:
Old Lyme, CTEyewitness News

Something's Cooking: The Hangry Goose

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - It's pretty difficult to be in a bad mood at the Hangry Goose. The Old Lyme restaurant allows you to enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the stunning scenery. Kayakers on the Lieutenant River in Old Lyme know they're just a few paddle strokes...
Food & DrinksTexarkana Gazette

What's Cooking? Remembering my first job training with Ms. Bobbie

In the summer of 1977, I was finally old enough to get my first job. My first real job, that is. I mean the kind of job where you get a paycheck, instead of a wadded up fistful of $1 bills, like Mrs. Bone always handed me after I mowed her yard. (A yard that seemed endless and was filled with magnolia trees and plants I didn't recognize.)
GardeningTelegraph

What to sow now for a flourishing vegetable patch until autumn

With the endless, chilly spring we had this year it was easy to fall behind on planting veg. Winter seemed to drag on and on, and sowing dates flew past. However, the great rush of spring sowing and early summer planting should be well over now, with beds planted up and growing away. Now is the time for sitting in the garden with a cup of tea, or pottering around with no great plan in mind.
Cook’s Tortas

Unlike many other spots on this guide, the bread at Cook’s in Monterey Park is handmade every day, and doesn’t resemble the fluffy telera rolls that most torta shops use. The bread here is actually more similar to a ciabatta roll and is the perfect vehicle for their bacalao torta. This fishy sandwich consists of spreadable salted cod that pulls apart like delicate shredded beef. If intense fishiness sets off alarms in your head, fear not because the saltiness is never overpowering. In fact, the bacalao really complements the sandwich’s mayo and buttery potatoes that add nice texture to the sandwich - along with bits of roasted garlic, sauteed peppers, and green olives for a great briney finish. Overall, this torta feels like a homemade fish casserole smeared inside a bread roll, and has us rethinking how great a fish sandwich can really be.
Food & Drinksohmymag.co.uk

Important mistakes to avoid when cooking frozen vegetables

Frozen foods are a good way to maintain a balanced diet, and eat vegetables regularly. Whether it’s peas, green beans, carrots, or spinach, frozen vegetables are excellent for your health and retain most of their nutrients. They also prevent waste, since you can make only the amount you need, and save yourself the chore of peeling the vegetables.
Restaurantsmissouribusinessalert.com

Speaking Startup: What’s cooking for Black Restaurant Week?

In the midst of Midwest Black Restaurant Week, we set out to find Missouri entrepreneurs getting involved in the second-year event. We wound up talking with a trio of entrepreneurs participating in the event for the first time — because it’s their first year in business. On the latest episode of the Speaking Startup podcast, we dig into three Black restaurateurs’ reasons for starting food-service businesses during a time that’s been particularly tough on the industry.
Oldham County, KYOldham Era

What's cooking this summer, Oldham County?

Presented by The Oldham Era and Oldham County Cooperative Extension. Summer produce is at its peak right now and with the latest flavorful recipes from the Oldham County Cooperative Extension your family will be begging for seconds. From creamy cucumber and chicken salad, to watermelon refresher and blackberry and basil...
Recipesmukilteobeacon.com

'Big A's' Taco Salad | Let's Cook!

This is a recipe my mom has started making in the 80s, before taco salads became popular. It always amazed people how amazing it tasted, despite looking a little odd. She made it for every summer picnic, every potluck and so on. It never failed that at least one person would end up asking "Big A" for the recipe, as it always impressed. It is particulary good with summer meals.

