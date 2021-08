Okay, it's 2021, and phones sport their largest screen sizes ever, almost overtaking the role of a tablet. However, there are some of us that have a preference for tablets despite owning a smartphone. You may want a separate device, such as an iPad or a tablet, that you can do schoolwork on, read, work, or even watch YouTube. But at the same time, you don't want something too big... if that's the case, then this article is for you.