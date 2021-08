As one of the largest social networks, Twitter plans to offer Apple’s login service “Log in with Apple” in the future. The function, about which there have been rumors for a few weeks, is already included in the beta version of the app for iOS, according to testers. However, the backend does not seem to be complete yet: If a new Twitter account is created in this way, the stored e-mail address cannot currently be changed. Alternative Twitter clients and other services that make working with the short message service easier cannot be used initially, because they continue to ask for a password, which is not even generated at “Log in with Apple”.