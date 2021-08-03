Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp's Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns. The New York-based retailer's shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its...

www.streetinsider.com

Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Dow partners with Ralph Lauren on Team USA Olympic outfit collection

Although Midland doesn’t have any athletes competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the city is represented in another way: By the outfits Team USA is wearing. Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the company’s partnership with Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the United States’ Olympic and Paralympic teams, has created sustainable attire.
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Ralph Lauren Reveals Revenue Increase of 182%, Returns to Q1 Earnings

Corporation has divulged its earnings for the 2021 year, sharing that Q1, the company’s revenue jumped up by 182 percent to $1.4 billion USD. In North America, the company saw its revenues rise 301 percent to $662 million USD with its comparable-store sales also showing a growth of 176 percent. It appears that this year, Ralph Lauren’s brick and mortar stores found their groove as it reported a 278 percent increase and a 51 percent increase in e-commerce. In its entirety, North America’s wholesale revenue increased to $250 million USD compared to the $23 million USD rise it saw in the previous year in the same period.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Ready-to-Wear Market is Thriving Worldwide | Ferragamo, LV, Ermenegildo Zegna, Ralph Lauren

The latest 114+ page survey report on Global Ready-to-Wear Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Ready-to-Wear market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are COACH, CHANEL, Prada, Dior, Ferragamo, LV, Ermenegildo Zegna, Ralph Lauren, TOM FORD, Cesare Attolini, kiton, Brioni, Cesare Attolini & Gieves&Hawkes.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Going on the Offensive

Patrice Louvet is changing his game at Ralph Lauren Corp. and going into expansion mode after nearly a year and a half of realigning the company to COVID-19 consumer realities. “The reset work is largely complete,” Louvet, who is president and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “Ralph...
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren's Upside Gap Could Be Filled Quickly

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) , Ralph Lauren (RL) and Nike (NKE) were among Cramer's favorites that he shared with Mad Money viewers Tuesday evening. Let's take a closer look at Ralph Lauren, which soared Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of RL, below,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

Click here to read the full article. GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic-related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren...
New York City, NYMetro International

Ralph Lauren boosts annual revenue outlook as luxury demand rebounds

(Reuters) -Ralph Lauren Corp raised its annual revenue outlook on Tuesday and posted a jump in quarterly sales as the high-end apparel maker attracts shoppers with its marketing campaigns and benefits from a post-lockdown luxury boom. Shares of the New York-based retailer rose more than 7% as it also exceeded...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Ralph Lauren Shares Rally On Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 182% year-on-year, to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion. Revenues from North America increased 301% Y/Y to $662 million, Europe rose 194% to $355 million, and Asia grew 68% to $288 million. Comparable store sales increased...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Clorox, Take-Two fall; Ralph Lauren, Kennametal rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.22 to $129.54. The shopping mall real estate investment trust beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $13.35 to $159.86. The publisher of 'œGrand Theft Auto'...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Ralph Lauren’s Q1 Focus? Outerwear, Denim, Footwear and Home

CEO Patrice Louvet shared where the heritage apparel firm is seeing a “resurgence” in men’s fashion and “improvements” on the women’s side. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Square, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Square — Jack Dorsey's payments company saw its shares surge 10% after the firm announced plans to buy Australian fintech company Afterpay in a $29 billion, all-stock deal as it looks to expand further into the booming installment loan market. The price tag marks a roughly 30% premium to Afterpay's last closing price. Square also reported second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share, up from a loss of 3 cents per share over the same period last year. The company's gross profit increased 91% from a year ago, which marked a record quarterly growth rate.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ralph Lauren's Earnings

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 03. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Ralph Lauren's Q1 earnings report. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Stocks finished lower Friday as investors weighed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing results from online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:. 1. Procter & Gamble | Increase 2%. Shares of Procter & Gamble...
ApparelFast Company

Why everyone is riled up about Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms—but they probably aren’t going anywhere

The Olympics aren’t just about incredible feats of sport. They’re a chance for countries to project their national identity onto the world stage. Clothing can be key to this goal. Team USA has had an unmistakably preppy look since 2008, when the U.S. Olympic Committee gave Ralph Lauren the contract to become the official outfitter for the opening and closing ceremonies. But this year, there’s been intense backlash over an aesthetic that’s historically tied to whiteness and privilege.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Ralph Lauren Shows Rising Relative Strength

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. Ralph Lauren (RL) cleared that benchmark Wednesday, with a jump from 78 to 84 Wednesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Ralph Lauren shares surge after earnings blow past expectations

Ralph Lauren Corp. shares surged 7.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the luxury lifestyle company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that blew past expectations. Net income totaled $164.7 million, or $2.18 per share, after a loss of $127.7 million, or $1.75 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.29 far exceeded the FactSet consensus for 88 cents. Revenue of $1.376 billion was nearly triple the $487.5 million last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.218 billion. North American revenue was up 301% to $662 million, and comparable sales in the region were up 176%. Ralph Lauren stock has gained 13.7% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 16.8% for the period.

