Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic-related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren...