Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

How much water each day does pregnancy require?

By Kristie Auman-Bauer-Penn State
Futurity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research may clarify how much hydration is necessary during different stages of pregnancy. Water needs increase during pregnancy to support fetal development and maternal health, however little is known about the relationship between hydration status and outcomes on both mother and child. A study recently examined the hydration status...

www.futurity.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Complications#Water Intake#Weight Gain#Child Health#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's HealthNBC San Diego

Doctor Concerned About Severity of COVID-19 Sickness In Pregnant Patients

Dr. Katie Piacquadio is worried about the trend she's seeing in her pregnant COVID-19 patients at Kaiser Permanente. “I think all of us that are doing OB are very concerned because I'm seeing people getting sicker quicker, and it seems in the beginning that it's a milder disease, but then 10 or 11 days later they're in here with severe respiratory symptoms," Dr. Piacquadio said.
LifestyleThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: How does caffeine actually work?

Many of us consume caffeine every morning and sometimes multiple times throughout the day. We do it for that caffeine “high” that makes us feel alert and awake. But how exactly does caffeine interact with our brain and body to make us feel that way?. Caffeine is a central nervous...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
knowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
techstartups.com

Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations in just 3-month period (higher than reported in CDC VAERS); internal report shows

While all eyes have been on the side effect reported in the CDC VAERS system data, Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations over a three-month period following the launch of its shot, according to an internal report from a company that helps Moderna manage the reports, which was first shared by New York Times report Alex Berenson.
deseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Posted by
The Hill

There's one kind of mask that won't protect you from the delta variant

Regular paper masks and bandanas may not be as effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as other masks, one expert says.. When it comes to masks, KN95 masks or N95 masks could be the best option against spreading the coronavirus. "Many of the face cloth coverings that people...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Aging Poorly, Says Science

All of us hope to age well. Many of us try to buy our way there, sinking significant amounts of our expendable income (and time) into anti-aging products, supplements, diets, and other regimens. The truth is, many of us doing things every day that age us less-than-optimally, and these patterns are easy to change. Read on to find out what science says about five causes of aging poorly, including the most common—and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Diseases & Treatmentsatlanticcitynews.net

Pain in Right Side Under Ribs: Causes Symptoms and How to Avoid?

The abdominal area of human beings is split into four regions and these are well known as quadrants. We can explain this by virtually drawing a vertical line which splits the abdomen into two halves and then drawing a horizontal line at the plane of the belly button. Now if we see the abdomen, we can easily identify the topmost area or region on the right side that is known as the right upper quadrant.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
HealthKevinMD.com

You are not “asleep” under anesthesia

“You will be asleep for your surgery,” anesthesiologists often reassure their patients. Just before the start of anesthesia, a patient may hear the nurse saying, “Think of a nice dream as you go off to sleep.”. While these statements are intended to soothe patients during a stressful time, they gloss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy