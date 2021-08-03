Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Is Marco Gallo supporting anti-masks and anti-vaxxers?

By TJ Gacura
lionheartv.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung star Marco Gallo shared an intriguing post on his Instagram, encouraging the public not to wear masks and refuse vaccination against COVID-19. On Sunday, August 1, Gallo shared his IG story about a certain “bro man” who explained that the government keeps its citizens at bay by forcing them to follow safety protocols and get a jab of Covid-19 vaccines.

www.lionheartv.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Cdc#Anti#Ig#Canadians#Ncbi#N95#Influenza#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Oro Valley, AZtucson.com

Letter: Anti-Vaxxers

Can you imagine where this country and the rest of the world would be if these anti-vaxxers were around in the 1950's--60's--and 70's when we were all getting our polio vaccinations?. Sandy Salz. Oro Valley. Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Selfish anti-vaxxers keep putting others at risk

The U.S. Covid-19 death toll is 611,128, and only 60% of the United States is fully vaccinated. The vaccines are so effective, that now, 99.5% of Covid-19 deaths are people who were not vaccinated. The highly infectious Delta variant now accounts for more than 83% of cases in the U.S....
Public HealthThe Day

Anti-mask, anti-shot, 'darned ridiculous'

Come on, people! What are you thinking as you send me mocking glances because I am wearing a mask indoors − not that I go to many places, even now. Keep in mind that children under 12 have no access to vaccine protection, leaving them highly vulnerable to the virus and its variants, the Delta strain and others yet to come. As children return to school, we have to keep in mind that we do not know who on school staffs remain unvaccinated. So, should we just allow our kids to be sitting ducks because somebody thinks their rights are being trampled?
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Corey Taylor hits out at anti-vaxxers who put others at risk

Corey Taylor has branded anyone who attends a concert knowing they are "going to put people at risk" of catching COVID-19 a "f*****’ ***hole". The Slipknot frontman - who is due to continue his solo tour before hitting the road in the US with the 'Duality' rockers this year - has slammed anti-vaxxers who think having the coronavirus jab is like "signing a deal with the devil".
Congress & CourtsSentinel & Enterprise

Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are deadly, not principled

Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, is a controversial former police officer and car dealer. The “Cajun John Wayne” is neither a virologist nor an epidemiologist, and he has disclosed that he contracted COVID-19 (or what he calls “the CCP biological attack weaponized virus”) for the second time. He hasn’t said if he has been vaccinated but suggested on Facebook that he plans to treat his malady with “western, eastern, and holistic variables.”
Pharmaceuticalsncadvertiser.com

Editorial: You're making us relive 2020, anti-vaxxers

No one — not a single person — wants to do 2020 again. We all want to put COVID in the past. What’s most frustrating about the current bout of COVID fears is that putting it all behind us is possible. The one thing we desperately yearned for throughout that dark and depressing year is here. Any adult can get a vaccine, and — in Connecticut, at least — most people have. They work, they’re available and they’re free.
Public Healthtigernet.com

Why is that such a difficult question for anti-vaxxers?

I tested positive for Covid-19 today. I’m guessing it is the variant because I got Covid-19 last year???. The nurses told me that there is no way to show if it is a variant or the original Covid-19, so my question is this:. When Soywalker was saying that all the...
Public HealthMPNnow

ESSAY/RICHARD HERMANN: Bringing anti-vaxxers to account

The time has come to bring anti-vaccinators and the delusional millions their lies have persuaded to account. They should not be allowed to continue this reckless behavior and evade responsibility for their words, actions — and inaction — in the face of the worst health crisis the planet has faced in a hundred years. Four initiatives are in order:
Union City, NJNBC New York

Gov. Murphy to Anti-Vaxxers: ‘You Are the Ultimate Knuckleheads!'

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called out a group of anti-vaxxers while speaking at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Murphy was in Union City, New Jersey, to sign legislation that will provide housing eviction prevention and utility assistance for renters who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Before signing it, Murphy spoke to a crowd about the state’s ongoing fight against COVID.
Public Healthmcdonoughvoice.com

Anti-vaxxers jeopardizing everyone

“Questions” and “confusion” can’t fully describe the response to the resurgence of the pandemic due to a strong variant and a stubborn segment of those hesitant to get vaccinations despite advice from doctors and even victims of COVID-19. “Exasperation” perhaps (and maybe “mystified” why Republican leaders are seemingly sacrificing their...
Public HealthLancaster Online

Illogical decision by anti-vaxxers (letter)

The anti-vaxxers and others who are refusing to be vaccinated have not, in my view, thought this through to its logical conclusion. With the delta variant ripping through their ranks, there might be a lot less of them to vote in the 2022 elections. My mother would have called this cutting off your nose to spite your face.
CelebritiesThe Sanford Herald

Jennifer Aniston drops anti-vaxxers from her weekly routine

Jennifer Aniston has dropped people in her "weekly routine" who refuse to get vaccinated. The 'Friends' star has admitted it's "a real shame" that she has had to stop meeting with those who aren't willing to disclose whether they've had a COVID-19 jab or not. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy