Burnout Is Real. Here’s How to Prevent It and Treat It from a Psychiatrist

While everyone has moments in their life where they find themselves getting anxious, you may have a loved one, friend, or family member that is facing excessive anxiety and worry on a recurring basis. It's no easy feat, as dealing with anxiety can be an extremely difficult addition to one's everyday routine. They can become fearful of doing simple tasks or ponder on a thought so long that it can make them emotionally overwhelmed. While dealing with anxiety has many faces and it can be difficult to watch someone go through the process of it all, there are ways people around them can offer some help.