Cover picture for the articleCommunity Engagement Specialist at Corporate Environments of Georgia Inc. EDUCATION: American InterContinental University (Hoffman Estates, IL) Stephanie Hernandez joins Corporate Environments as Community Engagement Specialist. In this capacity, she collaborates with management and the sales team to lead community engagement strategy with the commercial architecture and design community, connecting with prior and potential clients to nurture relationships that live beyond the sales cycle. Currently focused on solutions for Coronavirus, Corporate Environments develops spaces for clients that are efficient, inviting and safe.

