Dua Lipa has responded to DaBaby’s comments during his performance at Rolling Loud festival in Miami last weekend (Sunday 25 July).The 29-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was appearing at the event when he was filmed making negative comments about those living with HIV.A video showing the rapper making homophobic comments about gay men was also widely circulated on the internet.He said to the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.” He continued: “Fellas,...