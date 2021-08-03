Cancel
Q2 Central Bank Gold Buying 73% Above 5-Year Average

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral banks globally added a net 199.2 tons of gold in the second quarter of 2021. That was the highest level of quarterly net purchases since Q2 2019 and 73% above the five-year quarterly average, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. Second-quarter gold purchases by central banks...

