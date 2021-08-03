Q2 Central Bank Gold Buying 73% Above 5-Year Average

Anything Short of 6-2 Vote Split Could See Knee-Jerk Move Lower in GBP. Overview: As the BoE are expected to maintain current policy settings with the bank rate at 0.1% and APF at £895bln. The focus will be on the accompanying statement and projections, as well as the vote split on APF, which could see Saunders and Ramsden dissenting in light of recent hawkish commentary. Although, anything short of a 6-2 vote split could be construed as dovish relative to market pricing, prompting a knee-jerk move lower in GBP. That said, the tone of the meeting is likely to be upbeat with economic data still on the firm side, while the spread of the Delta variant looks to have peaked. However, any significant changes will likely wait until after the expiration of the furlough scheme in September.