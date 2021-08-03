Coronation Street shock as Asha is accused of trashing Seb's memorial

'The Chase' quizzer Anne Hegerty would love to land a role in 'Coronation Street'. Anne Hegerty would love to star in 'Coronation Street'. The quizzer has issued a come-and-get-me plea to the show's bosses because she is keen to become the ITV soap's next battle-axe character, after her 'The Chase' co-star Bradley Walsh - who has previously strutted his stuff on the famous cobbles - pointed out she would be a welcome addition to Weatherfield.