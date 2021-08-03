Coronation Street shock as Asha is accused of trashing Seb's memorial
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will air a shock accusation next week as Asha Alahan is suspected of ruining Seb Franklin's memorial garden. As the date of Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) and Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson)'s trial for killing Seb edges closer, Seb's girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) has found a distraction in the form of creating a memorial for Seb, and she has been hard at work on the plot of land by the builders yard.www.digitalspy.com
