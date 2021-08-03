Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Connecticut Law Will Streamline Professional Licenses For Military Spouses

wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a law that will make it easier for the spouses of military personnel to get professional licenses for work. The military often relocates service members around the country. That can cause money problems for military spouses in careers that require professional licensing, like real estate brokers and accountants. They often wait months for new state credentials.

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Navy
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday issued what it says will be the final extension to a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through Jan. 31, 2022. Interest rates...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy