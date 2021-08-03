Connecticut Law Will Streamline Professional Licenses For Military Spouses
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a law that will make it easier for the spouses of military personnel to get professional licenses for work. The military often relocates service members around the country. That can cause money problems for military spouses in careers that require professional licensing, like real estate brokers and accountants. They often wait months for new state credentials.www.wshu.org
