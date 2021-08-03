Cancel
Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe To Co-Host ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will once again be handling co-hosting duties for the upcoming 18th season of The Bachelorette. The two former Bachelorette leads are currently co-hosting Season 17, headlined by Katie Thurston, which is set to conclude later this month. Next season will see Michelle Young step into the role of Bachelorette; Young first appeared alongside Thurston on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year.

