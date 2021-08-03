Cancel
Labor Issues

Meatpacker Tyson Foods mandates vaccines for workers

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday it was mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce, joining a growing list of major U.S. companies as they face renewed pandemic restrictions due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. Surging COVID-19 cases and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...

Comments / 1

Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
HealthWTHI

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
Pharmaceuticals95.5 FM WIFC

Factbox: Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory

(Reuters) – The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Here...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthKIMT

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

Posted By: By Gregory Wallace and Chris Isidore, CNN Business. United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers,...
Worldkdal610.com

CanSinoBIO COVID-19 says booster shot can reverse drop in antibodies

BEIJING (Reuters) – Antibody levels in people inoculated with CanSino Biologics’ (CanSinoBIO) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine fell by some 30% after six months, however a booster shot could offer a significant lift, a senior executive said late on Thursday. The decline in antibodies does not necessarily mean the shots will lose...
Public Healthwsau.com

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

(Reuters) – One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive. The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

More US companies require employees to be vaccinated

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, slaughterhouses to airlines, more American firms are demanding their employees get Covid-19 vaccines to return to the workplace, and are willing to fire them if they violate the rule. CNN news network terminated three employees who flouted the policy and went to work without being immunized against the coronavirus. "Let me be clear -- we have a zero-tolerance policy on this," CNN Chair Jeff Zucker wrote in a memo to employees that was tweeted Thursday by a reporter for the channel. While experts say they have the legal authority to do so, corporations had been reluctant to take this step earlier in the pandemic, possibly fearing a political backlash.
Public Healthwhbl.com

U.S. administers nearly 349 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 348,966,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 403,047,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 348,102,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Public Healthitresearchbrief.com

U.S. behemoths issue stricter COVID-19 reforms over Delta variant fears

Prominent U.S. companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., as well as carmakers including General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motors have reportedly changed their masking and vaccination policies amidst surging Delta COVID-19 cases in the country. This rise in Delta COVID-19 cases had compelled the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Pharmaceuticals985theriver.com

Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks

(Reuters) -Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Wednesday it had administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccines at its stores so far, led by a surge in parts of the United States that had lagged in vaccinations. Vaccine administration rose more than 30% in states such as Alabama,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.

Comments / 1

