While small in dollar terms, the grant represents an investment in the further decentralization of the Bitcoin ecosystem. Block explorers are like special goggles, they let members of the public easily see what is happening on cryptocurrency networks without having to download and parse gigabytes of data. But they are typically hosted by centralized services like Blockchain.com or Etherscan, an arrangement that reintroduces the risk inherent in trusting third parties that Bitcoin was designed to avoid. To address that problem, mempool.space, a project run out of Japan, lets users run their own local versions of its block explorer.