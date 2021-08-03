Jeff Mauro's Favorite Sandwich Shops

The Kitchen cohost tells us where he gets his fix when he’s on the road. When Jeff Mauro started out at Food Network, he went by the moniker Sandwich King, and sandwiches remain one of his favorite foods to make — and eat. These days his focus is on Italian beef sandwiches, which he ships through his company Mauro Provisions. But Jeff has some other sandwich obsessions, too: No matter where he travels for work or for fun, he always leaves time to sample the best sub, hoagie or hero in town. Here are some that he can’t resist.