Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Britain and Israel on Sunday both blamed Iran for an attack on an oil tanker that killed two people, while Tehran denied involvement. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described the attack on the Mercer Street tanker off the coast of Oman in which a Briton and Romainian were killed on Thursday as "deliberate, targeted and a clear violation of international law" adding that the nation has concluded it is "highly likely" that Iran carried out the attack" using one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.