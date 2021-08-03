Pistol Packing Pot Heads Too Slow on the Draw
EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents interdict two drug smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 393 pounds of marijuana. Saturday morning, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents working near Donna observed several subjects carrying suspected bundles of marijuana into the United States. As agents approached the area, the smugglers abandoned the bundles and fled back into Mexico. An immediate search of the area resulted in the discovery of six bundles of marijuana weighing 393 pounds worth an estimated $314K.sanangelolive.com
