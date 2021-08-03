Cancel
Sooners add to volleyball staff

By The Admin
insideowasso.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN – University of Oklahoma head volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton announced today the hiring of Ciara Jones as an assistant coach. Jones comes to Oklahoma after spending the last three seasons with the Howard University volleyball program. ‘I am thrilled to finalize the staff with the addition of Ciara Jones,”...

