Sooners add to volleyball staff

Greenwood Laboratory School is excited to announce the addition of two sports in the year of 2022. In the spring of 2022, Greenwood is stepping up to the plate and starting baseball. The Bluejays will be coached by Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach John Hartley. Coach Hartley is widely known in the Midwest for his successful coaching. A graduate of Central High School, Coach Hartley boasts 1,143 wins as a high school, legion, and travel ball baseball coach. He has taken teams to the Final Four six times, has worked with 75 professional players and over 500 collegiate players. He coached at Willard High School from 1985-2007. He has hosted coaching clinics and been a mentor to many young coaches in the area. He also coached successfully at College of the Ozarks and New Covenant Academy. He has been working extensively with the Marucci Midwest Baseball and Softball program. Perhaps Coach Hartley states it best as he says enthusiastically, “To begin Greenwood Bluejay baseball in year one is awesome and unexpected. Working with the administrative team of Ron Snodgrass, Jeni Hopkins and Darren Taylor is special and I thank them for this opportunity. I look forward to working with the students of Greenwood. Go Jays Baseball!” Coach Hartley is married to Julie, and they have two children, Kelly, and Tyler.