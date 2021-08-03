Cancel
Improved Data Collection Benefits Autonomous Vehicle Development

By Sara Jensen
OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
 3 days ago

In this week’s episode of OEM Industry Update, editor Sara Jensen speaks with Jared Aho, Director of Marketing, Transportation at NI, about the company’s new collaboration with Seagate which aims to improve testing and development of autonomous vehicles. NI’s high performance in-vehicle data logging systems will be brought together with Seagate’s data transfer and edge storage services to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers efficiently leverage data to ensure the safety and reliability of autonomous vehicles.

OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

