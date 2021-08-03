Improved Data Collection Benefits Autonomous Vehicle Development

In this paper, the design of a rational decision support system (RDSS) for a connected and autonomous vehicle charging infrastructure (CAV-CI) is studied. In the considered CAV-CI, the distribution system operator (DSO) deploys electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) to provide an EV charging facility for human-driven connected vehicles (CVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). The charging request by the human-driven EV becomes irrational when it demands more energy and charging period than its actual need. Therefore, the scheduling policy of each EVSE must be adaptively accumulated the irrational charging request to satisfy the charging demand of both CVs and AVs. To tackle this, we formulate an RDSS problem for the DSO, where the objective is to maximize the charging capacity utilization by satisfying the laxity risk of the DSO. Thus, we devise a rational reward maximization problem to adapt the irrational behavior by CVs in a data-informed manner. We propose a novel risk adversarial multi-agent learning system (RAMALS) for CAV-CI to solve the formulated RDSS problem. In RAMALS, the DSO acts as a centralized risk adversarial agent (RAA) for informing the laxity risk to each EVSE. Subsequently, each EVSE plays the role of a self-learner agent to adaptively schedule its own EV sessions by coping advice from RAA. Experiment results show that the proposed RAMALS affords around 46.6% improvement in charging rate, about 28.6% improvement in the EVSE's active charging time and at least 33.3% more energy utilization, as compared to a currently deployed ACN EVSE system, and other baselines.