Xolo Mariduena in negotiations to star in DC's Blue Beetle

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Xolo Mariduena, who starred in the 'Karate Kid' spinoff series 'Cobra Kai', is currently in negotiations for the lead role in 'Blue Beetle' for HBO Max and Warner Bros. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angel Manuel Soto, who helmed the 2020 Sundance coming-of-age...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

