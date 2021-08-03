St. Louis Standards: Mound City Shelled Nut Company Still Thriving After More Than a Century

Byron Smyrniotis will never forget the sight he saw when he first peeked through the windows of Mound City Shelled Nut Company’s (7831 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-725-9040) then-storefront on Delmar Boulevard. It was 1973, and he was casually checking out the business after hearing from the former owner’s nephew that it was for sale. What he saw didn’t do much to convince him to take the leap.