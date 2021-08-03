Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Infinity Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the 'Bank') today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial Highlights for the second quarter of 2021:. The Bank realized its third consecutive and largest profitable quarter, $302 thousand. Increased profitability by...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Loan#Commercial Real Estate#Infinity Bank Reports#Inft#Alll#The U S Government#Borrowed Funds Total
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Oak View National Bank Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Oak View National Bank (OTC PINK:OAKV) reported net income of $215,600 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $673,600 for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 68.0%. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.07 compared to $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Crestwood (CEQP) Falls 8.1% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

CEQP - Free Report) units have declined 8.1% since it reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results on Jul 27. The firm reduced 2021 adjusted EBITDA expectation, primarily due to the Stagecoach divestiture. It incurred second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per unit of 49 cents versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of a...
Financial Reportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Banco Bradesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) _ Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.13 billion in its second quarter. The Sp Brazil, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share. The financial holding company...
Financial ReportsMyChesCo

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $21.3 Million, Declares $0.28 Dividend

BRYN MAWR, PA — Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, recently reported net income of $21.3 million, or $1.06 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $17.1 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $15.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) Reports Record Second Quarter And Year-to-Date Earnings

LODI, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record net income for the second quarter and first half of 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $16.2 million, an increase of 12.9% from net income of $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $20.45, up 13.4% when compared to $18.03 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.34%, and return on average equity was 14.91%. Additionally, the Company's net income over the trailing twelve months was $63.2 million ($79.83 per share as reported), as compared to $56.8 million ($71.82 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$17.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.87 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report sales of $171.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.37 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.65.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.69 Million

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $27.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $28.40 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Businessdallassun.com

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. Announces NYSE American Uplisting and Closing of $10.4 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:IDW) (the 'Company' or 'IDW'), an integrated media company, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 2,875,000 shares of its Class B Common Stock (the 'Common Stock'), which included the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $3.60 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.4 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
Businessdallassun.com

Nearly 1m new jobs added in United States last month, stocks rise

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Labor Department on Friday fuelled further rises on Friday on Wall Street, with a report showing jobs increasing at a higher rate than expected. The latest numbers push the U.S. employment record down from 5.90 percent to 5.40 percent. "Today, the Bureau of...
Economydallassun.com

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy