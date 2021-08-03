Infinity Bank Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

LODI, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) today announced record net income for the second quarter and first half of 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported net income of $16.2 million, an increase of 12.9% from net income of $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. On a per share basis, earnings were $20.45, up 13.4% when compared to $18.03 per weighted average share of common stock outstanding in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.34%, and return on average equity was 14.91%. Additionally, the Company's net income over the trailing twelve months was $63.2 million ($79.83 per share as reported), as compared to $56.8 million ($71.82 per share as reported) for the same period in the prior year.
