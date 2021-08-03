Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Uplisting Strategy, Appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as Independent Auditor

SiMa.ai, the machine learning company transforming the embedded edge market through high-performance compute at the lowest power, announced Moshe Gavrielov has been appointed the new SiMa.ai Chairman of the Board. Following two years as a member of the SiMa.ai Board of Directors, Gavrielov is assuming Chairman of the Board responsibility and will lead the SiMa.ai Board. He will also play a key role in supporting the company as it prepares to productize its first-generation machine learning SoC (MLSoC™) platform, after having recently closed its Series B funding round in May 2021.