Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Green Stream Holdings' Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Recently announced projects for three sites have agreements signed; revenues are expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these projects. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, has announced the survey for a 4th feasibility study in addition to the three previously announced sites with total project revenues expected to exceed $87 million over the life of these current projects.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Installations#First Solar#Solar Panels#Green Stream Holdings#Gsfi#Company#Llc#Mw#Green Rain Solar#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Plans To Deliver 2nd Solar Greenhouse Next Week

The Company's Sees Increasing Consumer Demand For Conversion Of Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and a program to project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods, today confirmed it expected to deliver and launch another of its self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week.
New York City, NYTimes Union

Walmarts in New York are plugging into solar farms

Walmart has agreed to buy 129 megawatts worth of electricity from a leading developer of community solar farms across the state. The deal with Boston-based Nexamp has Walmart subscribing to each of the company’s 23 solar farms in New York. Walmart has 32 stores, four Sam's Clubs and one distribution...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LONGi partners with Essentia Energia to supply 477MW of Hi-MO 4 modules for solar power plant in Brazil

The Sol do Sertão project, covering an area of over 700 hectares, is located at Oliveira dos Brejinhos, a city some 600 km from the state capital. There are 1,075,200 units of high-efficiency Hi-MO 4 modules deployed at the plant, with a projected service lifetime of 25~30 years. The project brought an estimated 1,500 direct employment opportunities for the city’s inhabitants throughout the construction period.
Coxsackie, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Solar project gets state green light

COXSACKIE — The proposed Flint Mine Solar project received approval from the state Board on Electric Generation and the Environment to move forward. The solar project is slated for privately leased land or properties purchased by the developer on 1,638 acres spanning the towns of Coxsackie and Athens. Once completed, the solar panels will be connected to the electric grid, supplying energy to the power system.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As Answer To Growing Consumer Demand For Urban Gardening Needs

It's The Company's Rooftop Farming And Conversion Old Shipping/Cargo Containers Into Inexpensive Greenhouses For Urban And Inner City Neighborhoods, Is Its Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com),an emerging leader...
Greene County, NYNEWS10 ABC

100-megawatt solar farm approved for Greene County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A 100-megawatt solar farm was approved in the Towns of Coxsackie and Athens by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) Wednesday. They said the project will produce enough solar energy to power 20,000 average-sized homes. The solar farm will...
Georgia Statepv-magazine.com

Georgia launches tender for 5 MW solar park

JSC Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF), which is owned by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, has launched a tender for the construction of a 5 MW solar power plant in the Sagarejo municipality of the Kakheti region of the country. The project has an estimated investment...
Energy Industryrismedia.com

Rocket Companies Launching Into Solar Energy Industry

Rocket Companies will now be tackling energy efficiency by entering the solar energy industry. There have been more than 2 million solar installations in the U.S., with panel installation reaching a record high in 2020, according to a joint study released earlier this year by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie. The study also reports that the solar market in the country is expected to quadruple by 2030, with roughly one in eight American homes having solar energy by that year.
Surry County, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Bacon’s Castle solar farm proposed

Surry County may be getting another solar farm — this one located directly across the street from the 17th century Bacon’s Castle homestead. Pine Gate Renewables, an Asheville, North Carolina-based company, proposes to construct a 26.8-megawatt solar farm on approximately 220 acres at the intersection of Route 10 and Bacons Castle Trail.
Energy Industryirei.com

Greenidge Generation to shut down landfill, build solar farm in New York

Greenidge Generation is planning to close a 40-year-old coal ash landfill in the Finger Lakes region of New York state and construct a significant solar farm at the site. The Lockwood Hills landfill, which was initially constructed in 1979 to dispose of wastes created by its adjacent power generation facility, was acquired by Lockwood Hills, a subsidiary of Greenidge, in 2014. During the past seven years, it has been safely maintained by the company, which also ended the use of coal-fired power at the nearby power generation facility.
Agriculturemynews13.com

Ag Report: Debate over solar farms continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio could be home to more than three dozen solar farms. According to the Ohio Power Siting Board, one is operational, 16 are approved and 25 are pending approval. "In theory, a solar farm is the next tool in the toolbox toward combating things like climate change...
Nevada Stateseattlepi.com

Desert tortoise deaths near new Nevada solar farm draw study

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A few miles off a Nevada state highway west of Las Vegas, about 10 miles south of Pahrump, lies a 3,000-acre solar farm under development. As you approach, bundles of metal fencing are prepped to soon become 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) of temporary desert tortoise exclusion fencing.
Energy Industrymining.com

BHP to build solar farms at Nickel West

BHP (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) plans to build two solar farms and a battery storage system in partnership with Canada’s TransAlta Renewables to power the Mt. Keith and Leinster nickel mines, part of its Nickel West complex in Western Australia. The world’s no. 1 miner said the project will help...
Copake, NYcolumbiapaper.com

Solar farm footprint may shrink yet again

COPAKE—Hecate Energy is reportedly in the process of further shrinking its proposed industrial-sized solar facility in Craryville. At the same time, the Town of Copake has taken legal action to throw a monkeywrench into the application process Hecate is using to get its project approved in violation of town zoning law.
Livermore, CASFGate

SF Bay Area NIMBYs reportedly in favor of green energy oppose solar farm in their backyard

A group of ranchers, farmers and environmentalists are fighting plans to build the largest solar plant in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to Bloomberg, one of these opponents, Chris O’Brien, says he is in favor of green energy, and even uses solar panels on his own ranch. But when he learned of plans for the Aramis Renewable Energy Project, which would cover about 350 acres next door to his property in Livermore, he resolved to fight it. He didn't want to see the rural landscape spoiled.
Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan to Use Its Solar Green Houses Utilizing Its Proprietary Solar Technology, To Create Micro Grids in Urban Areas

Company Plan Is Designed to Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is launching its plan on using the solar green houses to create micro grids in urban areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy