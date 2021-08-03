Green Stream Holdings' Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering to Provide a 4th Feasibility Study for Multi Meg Solar Farms

A group of ranchers, farmers and environmentalists are fighting plans to build the largest solar plant in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to Bloomberg, one of these opponents, Chris O’Brien, says he is in favor of green energy, and even uses solar panels on his own ranch. But when he learned of plans for the Aramis Renewable Energy Project, which would cover about 350 acres next door to his property in Livermore, he resolved to fight it. He didn't want to see the rural landscape spoiled.