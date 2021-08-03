OM Holdings International (OMHI) Announces Onemart Convenience Stores

Construction of Super Store is Approximately 80% Complete Super Store in Fat Hogs Bay (East End BVI) Anticipated to Open by December 2021. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OMI Holdings International Inc. (OTC:OMHI) an owner and operator of super merchandising stores in the Caribbean, today announced its two stores under construction is anticipated to be completed and open; one by year-end and the second store, by the second quarter of 2022. The Fat Hogs Bay (East End BVI) store, which comprises 22,000 square feet, is approximately 80% completed: the sub level and the main floor structure are complete, the elevator shafts have been installed and the build out of the store is expected to soon commence. The Fat Hogs Bay store is a unique retail location with a substantial amount of selling space with total accessibility for disabled customers. The store will occupy a main floor and a sub level: 12,000 square feet of the main level will be devoted to produce, meat and dairy, household goods, laundry supplies and general merchandise, including personal products and health and beauty aids. The sub level will display furniture, appliances, and household goods.