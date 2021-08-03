Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

OM Holdings International (OMHI) Announces Onemart Convenience Stores

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction Has Begun on the First Store in Tortola, BVI. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI) an owner and operator of super merchandising stores and delivery services in the Caribbean with a proprietary mobile app, today announced the formation of OneMart convenience stores and the construction of the first OneMart convenience store in Baughers Bay, Tortola, BVI.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Omhi#Tortola#Onemart#Builders Depot#Rydeum Caribbean Inc#Jamaican#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
San Francisco, CAdallassun.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on July 30th 2021, as amended, has become effective as of 4:00 pm EST August 5th, 2021.
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces its East End Onemart Super Store is 80% Complete, and Expected to Open by End of Calendar Year, Which is Estimated to Increase Revenue By 20%

Construction of Super Store is Approximately 80% Complete Super Store in Fat Hogs Bay (East End BVI) Anticipated to Open by December 2021. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OMI Holdings International Inc. (OTC:OMHI) an owner and operator of super merchandising stores in the Caribbean, today announced its two stores under construction is anticipated to be completed and open; one by year-end and the second store, by the second quarter of 2022. The Fat Hogs Bay (East End BVI) store, which comprises 22,000 square feet, is approximately 80% completed: the sub level and the main floor structure are complete, the elevator shafts have been installed and the build out of the store is expected to soon commence. The Fat Hogs Bay store is a unique retail location with a substantial amount of selling space with total accessibility for disabled customers. The store will occupy a main floor and a sub level: 12,000 square feet of the main level will be devoted to produce, meat and dairy, household goods, laundry supplies and general merchandise, including personal products and health and beauty aids. The sub level will display furniture, appliances, and household goods.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alloy Steel International, Inc. (AYSI) and Kostecki Brokerage Announces Merge Agreement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alloy Steel International, Inc. (OTC: AYSI) the manufacturer of Arcoplate and provider of anti-wear and hang-up solutions to the mining and bulk materials industries, based in Perth, Western Australia, and Kostecki Brokerage Pty Ltd (a wholly owned entity owned by the Kostecki family) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Kostecki Brokerage Pty Ltd ('KBPL") will acquire the non-controlling shareholders' interest in the Company in an all cash transaction. Under the agreement, the Company's shareholders, excluding the Kostecki family and its affiliated entities, will receive $2.55 per share in cash upon completion of the transaction for a total implied market capitalization of the Company of approximately $40.6 million.
Cleveland, OHdallassun.com

Mace(R) Security International Announces its 2nd Qtr. 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The call will begin at 10:30 AM EDT and can be accessed by telephone within the US at (833) 360-0862. Please use the conference identification number 4391253.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Sprouts Farmers Market moves forward with new stores, strategy

Sprouts Farmers Market continues to move forward on its strategic plan, even as second-quarter sales were disappointing, company executives said after earnings were released Thursday afternoon. "We have made great strides in executing against many of our priorities," CEO Jack Sinclair said during Thursday's earnings call. The company's differentiated model...
Businessdallassun.com

EnviroLeach Completes Name Change to EnviroMetal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (the 'Company' or 'EnviroMetal', formerly EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from 'EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.' to 'EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.'. The Company's common shares began trading on the CSE on August...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc will sell its controlling stake in Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands in North America to private equity firm PAI Partners for $3.3 billion, the beverage giant said on Tuesday. The sale will allow PepsiCo to concentrate on growing its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie...
Businessraleighnews.net

LANXESS acquires Emerald Kalama Chemical

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): Specialty chemicals company LANXESS completed the second-largest acquisition in its history on August 3 with the takeover of Emerald Kalama Chemical. The US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer was majority-owned by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC. All required regulatory approvals have been received....
Grocery & SupermaketMercury News

Sprouts Farmers Market debuts new look, part of 20-store expansion

How does a grocery store stand out in a California landscape crowded with supermarkets?. If you’re Sprouts Farmers Market, you downsize. While the chain is actually growing across the U.S., the format inside and out is shrinking. Sprouts is building 20 stores this year, all of which will have a smaller footprint than most of its existing stores. The new format will help reduce building costs by 20%, CEO Jack Sinclair said in a first-quarter earnings call.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Southeastern Grocers touts value proposition of store brands

Southeastern Grocers is turning the spotlight on its private brands in new promotions, including guaranteed lower pricing. In a campaign dubbed “Try it, Love it or Your Money Back,” the Jacksonville, Fla.-based grocer — operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más chains — said Wednesday that it’s offering customers a guaranteed lower everyday price on more than 8,000 grocery and household items under its SE Grocers label.
Businessdallassun.com

Petroteq Announces Management Changes

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) ‎(OTC:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Blyumkin as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company has appointed R G Bailey, current director and former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Vladimir Podlipsky, current Chief Technology Officer of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Principal International Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PDEV) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal International Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Retailchaindrugreview.com

Online retailers top NRF’s ‘Hot 25’ list

WASHINGTON — Online is where the growth is, as evidenced by this year’s Hot 25 Retailers List, released Wednesday by the National Retail Federation. Wine.com and overstock.com topped the list, which aims to highlight the nation’s most impactful and fastest-growing retail companies. The rankings, compiled by Kantar, are based on year-over-year percentage increases in domestic sales.
RetailBusiness Insider

Dollar Stores Gaining Discount Retail Market Share, Expert Says

Dollar store stocks have lagged in the past three months as investors anticipate a reopening of the economy could push shoppers back toward higher-end stores. Howard Jackson, President of HSA Consulting and Director of Retail Restructuring & Integration at Pritchett LP, told Bank of America this week that the outlook is still good for dollar stores, suggesting the recent dip could be a buying opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy