Radio program explores Afrofuturism in Detroit
MSU Museum’s Science Gallery is pleased to present — in partnership with WDET-FM, Detroit’s NPR Station — a two-hour program exploring Afrofuturism in Detroit called “Sonic Assembly: On Afrofuturism and Performance.” Hosted by Amanda LeClaire of WDET’s CultureShift and Antajuan Scott, Science Gallery’s head of programming, this special broadcast will air from noon to to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 on WDET 101.9 FM as part of the 29th annual Concert of Colors.msutoday.msu.edu
