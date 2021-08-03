Cancel
Metal Mining

Madoro Samples up to 1.2 kg/t Silver and 3.97 wt% Copper in Newly Discovered Polymetallic Skarn at Yautepec Project

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Madoro Metals Corp. ('Madoro' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on further exploration results from the southern portion of its Yautepec project. As described in a prior news release dated July 6, 2021, the Company recently discovered a 7-kilometer trend of previously unrecognized epithermal alteration and mineralization along the southern margin of the Yautepec supervolcano (caldera). Based on this success, Madoro's exploration team moved further west in search of the projected limit of the caldera. The anticipated western structural boundary of the supervolcano was found and a new area of skarn-hornfels alteration and mineralization was identified through field mapping (Figure 1). Preliminary rock chip sampling of mineralized skarn in this area yielded values up to 1.2 kilograms per ton Ag and 3.97 wt% Cu from a 0.10 meter grab sample. Skarn-hornfels alteration and variably present mineralization are found over an estimated area of at least a kilometer in outcrop, subcrop, and float, but the full extent of the complex has yet to be determined and remains open.

www.dallassun.com

