Metal Mining

Trigon Reports Significant Increase in Indicated Resources at Kombat Mine, Namibia

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate at the Kombat Mine in Namibia ('Kombat' or the 'Project'). Combined open pit and underground Indicated Mineral Resources estimates have risen to 12.2 million tonnes at 1.94% copper, 13.65 g/t silver and 0.70% lead, as compared to thestrictly open pit Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 7.35 million tonnes at 0.91% copper, 0.58g/t silver and 0.88% lead announced (see press release dated October 29, 2020).

