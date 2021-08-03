Trigon Reports Significant Increase in Indicated Resources at Kombat Mine, Namibia

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce the engagement of Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A., for the completion of a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina. Work to date has identified a measured and indicated lithium resource at the Tramo claim block, one of six areas contained in the project package. This program will cover the Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, Gaston Enrique, Norma Edit and Via Monte claim blocks, which have not been evaluated to date. The claim blocks are located adjacent to property under development or currently in lithium production. The northern claim groups border ground owned by POSCO (Korea), where a lithium mine is being constructed. The southern group adjoin ground owned by Livent, which is currently producing lithium from the area.