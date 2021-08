CENTER, Colo. (CBS4)– If you know anything about farming and you looked at Brendon Rockey’s fields, you might think the potato farmer doesn’t know what he’s doing, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Brendon Rockey knows his fields, and he knows where to find gold. In his case that is Golden Globe potatoes. (credit: CBS) “Which we hope replaces Yukon Gold,” says Brendon as he shows off some potatoes he just dug up. He, along with his brother Sheldon Rockey, own Rockey Farms. They grow all types of potatoes in the San Luis Valley, but they also grow a lot of...