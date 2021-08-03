Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC - invests in income generating UK companies with a focus on those that provide consistent and growing dividends - Says its total net asset return rose 14% in the six months ended June 30, outperforming its benchmark return of 11% from the FTSE All-Share Index. Sees its net asset value per share climb 26% in the first half to 12.82 pence from 10.19p the year prior. Declares a second quarterly dividend of 7.00p for 2021. Issues its first 7.00p dividend on June 4, up 7.7% year-on-year from 6.50p at the same point in 2020.