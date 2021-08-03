Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF) Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially filed and published an amendment to the takeover offer of April 16, 2021 in the German Federal Gazette.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholding#Krylbo#Pqeff#Fse#Pqcf#Petroteq Energy Inc#Canadian#Gowling Wlg Lrb#Uppgard Consult Ab#Business Disclosure#German#Uppgard Konsult Ab#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 335 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?

We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: JPMorgan Claverhouse tops interim benchmark as assets rise

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC - invests in income generating UK companies with a focus on those that provide consistent and growing dividends - Says its total net asset return rose 14% in the six months ended June 30, outperforming its benchmark return of 11% from the FTSE All-Share Index. Sees its net asset value per share climb 26% in the first half to 12.82 pence from 10.19p the year prior. Declares a second quarterly dividend of 7.00p for 2021. Issues its first 7.00p dividend on June 4, up 7.7% year-on-year from 6.50p at the same point in 2020.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Confirms Deal with SVB, Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS) to Launch New Platform for Trading Private Company Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nasdaq, SVB Financial Group (“SVB”), Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley today announced a joint venture to establish an institutional-grade, centralized secondary trading venue for issuers, brokers, shareholders and prospective investors of private company stock. Nasdaq Private...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the cash offer for Nucleus Financial Group (UK, constituent) by James Hay Holdings Limited (non constituent) being declared wholly unconditional and with acceptances reaching in excess of 90%, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 4,316 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessCoinDesk

Crypto Startup Ramp Secures FCA Registration

U.K. crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has become the eighth crypto firm to secure registration with the country’s financial-services watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Ramp is the first on-ramp service to be certified, the company said Thursday. Branding itself the "PayPal for crypto," Ramp offers a software development kit...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 0.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 56,300 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,659 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. Sells 74,333 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 908 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pflug Koory LLC Purchases Shares of 68,610 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,397,000. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy