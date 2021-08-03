Increase in the Target Minimum Shareholding for the Purchase Offer in Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE) Shares by Uppgard Konsult AB.
KRYLBO, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Regarding Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company'), (CA:PQE), (OTC:PQEFF), (FSE:PQCF) Uppgard Konsult AB ('Uppgard' or the 'Company') announces that on July 29, 2021, the company officially filed and published an amendment to the takeover offer of April 16, 2021 in the German Federal Gazette.www.dallassun.com
