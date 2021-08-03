Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs LOI to Build and Operate $30 Million Waste Plastic-to-Energy Pyrolysis Plant in Africa; Kinshasa, DRC is Company's First Project in Africa, Its Fourth Continent

HealthDay News — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be produced for the first time in Africa by a South African firm, Pfizer announced Wednesday. The Biovac Institute in Cape Town will produce the vaccine for distribution across Africa, which is in desperate need of more COVID-19 vaccines as cases surge, the Associated Press reported. Biovac will receive large-batch ingredients for the vaccine from Europe and will blend the components, put them in vials, and package them for distribution. The company will begin production in 2022, and the objective is to make more than 100 million doses a year. This is “a critical step” in increasing Africans’ access to an effective COVID-19 vaccine, according to Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana, M.D., the AP reported.