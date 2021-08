Why data science product managers should drive conversations around rethinking and redesigning processes/systems before formulating data science requirements. Businesses understand the benefit of investing in artificial intelligence to keep up with accelerating trends. Even business leaders who for years prided in their ability to create successful ventures by trusting their “ gut feeling” alone, have conceded to the power of data driven decisions. Whether organizations want to build their own full stack data science team or decide to partner with an AI consultant, business leaders are well aware of the high costs and time involved in implementing machine learning algorithms. So most companies work with management consultants to identify critical business areas that could be transformed by AI and work towards bringing data science recommendations in those impactful processes. This approach is more fail safe and cost effective than introducing machine learning models across the entire organization.