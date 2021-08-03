Cancel
Chester County, PA

Commissioner Josh Maxwell to Run the NYC Marathon in Support of Mental Health Services

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(West Chester, PA – July 31, 2021): The Chester County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that Commissioner Josh Maxwell will be running the New York City Marathon on November 7, 2021 in support of youth mental health and suicide prevention services in Chester County. Commissioner Maxwell is passionate about destigmatizing mental health, particularly amongst teenagers.

