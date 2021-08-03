15-year-old causes injury crash in the city
A 15-year-old girl was charged after taking her neighbors car and causing a crash in the city Friday morning around 11. The Bellefontaine Police Department report that Savannah Knasel, 15, of Bellefontaine was driving her neighbors Toyota Echo Northbound on Madriver Street approaching Chillicothe Avenue in the right lane while Robert Rhoades, 77, of Belle Center was Eastbound on Chillicothe Avenue approaching Madriver Street in the straight through lane.www.peakofohio.com
Comments / 1