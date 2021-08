Citizen is officially getting into the fear monetization game, with a paid service that could make you feel safer. On Tuesday, the crowdsourced public safety app launched Citizen Protect. The $19.99/month service gives subscribers access to an on-demand Protect Agent, who they can call upon if they think they need — or might need — emergency assistance. A Citizen spokesperson told Recode that the company sees Protect as a major part of the app’s path to profitability, since it doesn’t sell ads or user information. Citizen built this platform, and now it’s time to leverage it.