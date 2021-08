1. Sweden (--) The Blue and Yellow continue their impressive run by picking up a second win against Australia. Sweden connected on four goals over 10 shots in a 4-2 victory over Australia, which guarantees them top two in the group and a spot in the knockout stage. Only way they don't win the group is if they slip up and fail to win against bottom-dwellers New Zealand and the United States or Australia pick up three points and run up the score to boost their goal differential.